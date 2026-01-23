Mikel Merino once again proved to be the decisive wild card in the World Cup quarterfinal against Belgium. He was overjoyed after the match, while Lamine Yamal is already looking ahead to the match against France.

Mikel Merino is once again proving to be Spain's key player. In the 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Belgium, the Arsenal midfielder scored in the 88th minute to make it 2-1—the final score.

"You get used to it"

"Overjoyed" was how the match-winner—who had already scored the winning goal in the Round of 16 against Portugal—described his feelings afterward. “You’re slowly getting used to it. I came on as a substitute again and scored the decisive goal just before the end,” Merino said with a broad grin.

“It’s crazy to be able to help the team again,” the substitute continued. “I do believe in some coincidences, but I don’t think this is one. If I was able to score those two goals at such crucial moments, it’s because I prepare myself specifically for situations like these.”

For his performance—coincidence or not—Merino was celebrated after the victory in Spain. The newspaper *Mundo Deportivo*, for example, wrote: “Spain is once again lucky that Saint Merino has appeared to help them reach the semifinals.”

"El País" echoed this sentiment: "Merino's next move will carry Spain to the semifinals against France following the victory over Belgium." For Spain, this is its first trip to the world's top four in 16 years—back then, the Spanish team capped off the World Cup by winning the title.

An early final awaits

But before a potential final, a blockbuster matchup awaits in the semifinals: Spain’s next opponent is France. “I think everyone has been waiting for this game since the start of the World Cup. We’ve all been looking forward to it because it’s probably a matchup between the two best teams in the tournament,” said Lamine Yamal after the quarterfinal.

“But we’re not afraid at all. I think if any team can take on France with confidence, it’s us,” continued the teenager, who will turn 19 the day before the semifinal. The game will be played on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. Swiss time.