Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries in the European Cup very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Champions League

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

He leads the Leverkusen game at Atlético Madrid in his usual manner. Like the rest of the team, the national team captain slows down as the second half progresses. Despite being 1:0 up for a long time, Bayer were ultimately beaten 2:1.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Kobel also loses the fourth game of the year with Dortmund. For coach Nuri Sahin, the 2-1 defeat at Bologna was one defeat too many. In the last game under the dismissed coach, Kobel holds what there is to hold. After just under half an hour, he shone with an incredible reflex save, but was powerless to stop the goals conceded.

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Once again, there is no getting past Yann Sommer. Inter beat Sparta Prague 1-0, with the former national team keeper saving both shots that came his way. Inter are in 4th place after 7 matchdays and are therefore on the verge of qualifying directly for the round of 16.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Fabian Rieder came on as a substitute in the 70th minute against Slovan Bratislava and capped it off 17 minutes later with a 3:1 goal. It was the 22-year-old's first Champions League goal in a Stuttgart shirt.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

The 22-year-old enters the match in Bratislava in the 90th minute and helps Stuttgart to hold on to their two-goal lead in stoppage time.

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Akanji was one of his team's best players in the 4-2 defeat at PSG, putting in an impeccable defensive performance until the 50th minute and then even making an offensive appearance. It was his run down the right flank that led to City's opening goal. In the end, however, Pep Guardiola's team came away with nothing - Akanji and Co. lost 2:4 despite leading by two goals at one stage.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Lotomba is missing from the surprise win over Bayern after breaking his leg.

AC Milan Noah Okafor

After his failed transfer to Leipzig, Okafor sits on the substitutes' bench for the entire duration of AC Milan's home game against Girona.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

The international striker proves that a striker can be valuable to his team even without scoring. Embolo did a lot of disruptive work against Aston Villa and played his part in the narrow 1-0 win.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria returns to the team after being absent due to illness, pulls the strings in midfield and shines with a pass rate of 100 percent. He finished early after 78 minutes. Monaco are in 10th place in the table ahead of the final matchday and are still hoping to qualify directly for the round of 16.

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

As against Montpellier, the 26-year-old is only on the substitutes' bench and watches from there as rival Radoslaw Majecki keeps a clean sheet.

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Benfica and Barcelona deliver pure spectacle, with no fewer than 9 goals to marvel at on Tuesday evening. Amdouni only came on in the 80th minute for the three-goal scorer Pavlidis. Benfica then conceded two more goals and had to leave the pitch as losers.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Bologna beat Dortmund despite falling behind, sealing the departure of coach Nuri Sahin. Freuler put in a solid but unremarkable performance in central midfield. With one exception: shortly before the break, the 32-year-old calmly plays rock, paper, scissors with Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy. Freuler wins with stone against Guirassy's scissors.

The only downer: Freuler is shown a yellow card in the 19th minute and is suspended for the last game of the league phase at Sporting Lisbon.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Strong performance from the 24-year-old! Time and time again, he caused problems for the BVB defense with his pace. Even without scoring, he played his part in the 2:1 home win. Bologna keep their chances of reaching the knockout phase alive with their first win of the current campaign.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Has missed Bologna since mid-October with adductor problems.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

In the starting line-up against Shakhtar Donetsk, but doesn't really come into his own and loses the ball a few times. He was substituted after 85 minutes. Stade Brest are beaten 2-0 by the Ukrainians and drop out of the top 8 ahead of the final matchday.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

Jashari's Bruges snatch a 0-0 draw from Juventus. Jashari plays through in defensive midfield. The Belgians are in 20th place after 7 matchdays and can hope for the playoffs before the last round against Manchester City.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

Wüthrich and Sturm Graz are badly beaten at Atalanta. The Swiss player does not cut a good figure when conceding the third goal, but otherwise there is not much to criticize him for.

Europa League

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Frankfurt are still missing Amenda through injury. The Bundesliga side beat Ferencvaros Budapest 2-0 at home to move up to second in the table ahead of the final matchday.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

Mbabu played in the 2-0 win in Razgrad and was yellow-carded in the 52nd minute. Midtjylland are in 19th place ahead of the final matchday and can hope to make the play-offs.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

The 27-year-old is not in the squad against Midtjylland due to injury.