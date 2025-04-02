Jonas Omlin can train again. Imago

Jonas Omlin is back in training after his adductor injury. Although his comeback is imminent, his days at Gladbach appear to be numbered.

Gladbach goalkeeper Jonas Omlin is already back in team training after his injury a good two weeks ago.

The international goalkeeper can hope to return to action soon.

Nevertheless, his sporting future looks bleak. According to a "Bild" report, he will make way in the squad in the summer if he doesn't want to settle for a substitute role. Show more

Jonas Omlin completed his first training session on the pitch after his injury on Wednesday. He had to be substituted prematurely against Bremen in mid-March with a torn muscle fiber in the adductor area.

It is certainly still too early for the international goalkeeper for next Friday's game against St. Pauli. The 31-year-old should be available again for the game against Freiburg on April 12th, but by April 20th in Dortmund at the latest.

At least there is a small ray of hope on the horizon for Omlin. Theoretically, the regular captain is now only number 2 in the goalkeeping hierarchy. Moritz Nicolas has officially been the regular goalkeeper under coach Gerardo Seoane since the end of November, but he was injured in February and will be out until the end of the season.

In the foals' last three games, Tiago Pereira Cardoso, just 18 years old and normally keeper of Gladbach's U19 team, has stood between the posts. And the Luxembourg international has not conceded a goal in his three appearances.

Omlin on the scratch list

In the new season, however, Nicolas will once again be the number 1. Jan Olschowsky will also return from Alemannia Aachen in the summer. Together with Tiago Pereira, the talented youngster will form the deputy duo.

In short, there no longer seems to be room for Omlin - despite a contract until 2027. As "Bild" writes, the 31-year-old is therefore said to be on the club's internal cut list. The ambitious professional can therefore probably only get match practice elsewhere from the summer.

Perhaps a fresh start wouldn't be a bad idea after all, as Omlin often seems to attract bad luck - in the form of injuries - at Gladbach. Omlin, who was brought in from Montpellier in 2023 as the successor to club icon and compatriot Yann Sommer, has only made 31 competitive appearances since then. The central Swiss last played for the national team in the summer of 2022.