Six years after leaving Basel to play abroad, Jonas Omlin is back between the posts for FC Basel. The 32-year-old goalie has his sights set on the championship title.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Jonas Omlin was the goalkeeper for FC Basel from 2018 to 2020 and won the Swiss Cup with FCB in 2019.

After six years abroad, the goalkeeper is returning to Basel. “I still have unfinished business here,” Omlin says ahead of the season opener, and immediately brings up the championship title. Summary created with

“It was time to return to Switzerland again,” Jonas Omlin told blue Sport. The 32-year-old from Central Switzerland lifted the cup trophy with FC Basel in 2019; six years after moving abroad, he wants to win titles again at his former club.

“My partner and I went abroad without children, and now we’re coming back with two.” After stints with Borussia Mönchengladbach, Montpellier, and Bayer Leverkusen, Omlin is once again in goal for FCB. “We’re happy to be back in Switzerland.”

In Basel, the 1.90-meter-tall player has big plans: “I did win the cup with FCB, but a league title isn’t part of my resume yet. It would be great to achieve that with FC Basel.”

After FCB fell short of its goals last season, Omlin is determined to turn things around for the team in Basel: “I’m hungry.” He says he has taken his game to the next level while playing abroad.

Omlin has always been a leader. He even wore the captain’s armband for Bundesliga club Gladbach. He is expected to take on a similar role at FCB: “The team is young, and I’ll try to help the players.” Omlin will make his Super League comeback this coming Saturday against Servette.

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