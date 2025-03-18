Jonas Omlin is out for the time being in Gladbach. dpa

Jonas Omlin remains unlucky. The Gladbach goalkeeper is injured again and will be out for longer. Now a young goalkeeper will probably be needed again.

Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Jonas Omlin is out for the next few games. The 31-year-old suffered a muscle injury in the adductor area during the 4:2 win at Werder Bremen on Saturday, the Bundesliga club announced. The Swiss will "probably miss the next few games". Omlin had to be substituted in the second half in Bremen.

"We wish Jonas a speedy and speedy recovery. Unfortunately, injuries are part and parcel of football. We will now support our captain as best we can to get fit again quickly," said Borussia sporting director Roland Virkus according to a club statement.

Youngster in focus

After regular goalkeeper Moritz Nicholas was ruled out for the season, the Foals captain actually wanted to do everything he could to regain his lost starting place. However, everything went wrong in his first starting appearance after Nicholas' withdrawal against Augsburg and Omlin was sent off with a red card after 32 minutes.

In Bremen, 18-year-old Tiago Pereira Cardoso, who had only made his Bundesliga debut two weeks ago in the 3-0 win at Heidenheim due to Omlin's suspension, was substituted. The Luxembourger will now probably be back between the posts after the international break, during which he will travel to his national team.

Last fall, Omlin suffered a tendon injury in his lower leg during training and was then out for an extended period. He had already missed large parts of last season due to a persistent shoulder injury.