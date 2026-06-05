Jonas Omlin returns to FC Basel. Picture: Keystone

Jonas Omlin returns to FC Basel. The goalkeeper, who most recently played in the Bundesliga, has signed a contract until 2029.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 32-year-old Omlin's second stint in Basel is a hoped-for fresh start after a time in Germany marked by several injuries and a correspondingly stalled career.

Omlin first joined FC Basel eight years ago. After two seasons, he moved on to Ligue 1 club Montpellier in France, where he played for two and a half seasons. A move to Borussia Mönchengladbach followed in the winter of the 2022/23 season.

At the Bundesliga club, where Gerardo Seoane was coach at the time, the player from Obwalden took over from Yann Sommer, who had left for Bayern Munich. After just half a season and a convincing second half of the season, he was promoted to captain at Gladbach before the injury crisis set in. From September 2023, he made just 18 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Last January, Omlin joined Mönchengladbach's league rivals Leverkusen on loan, although he never progressed beyond the role of substitute goalkeeper.