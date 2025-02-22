Jonas Omlin saw the red card early in the game against Augsburg. Picture: Keystone

Leverkusen at least temporarily close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday. In Mönchengladbach, Jonas Omlin experienced a bitter return to the starting line-up.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For Leverkusen, the win at promoted and bottom-placed Holstein Kiel was purely a matter of duty. The team led by Granit Xhaka was clearly superior from the start and made sure of the decision before the break with goals from Patrik Schick (9') and Amine Adli (45'). The gap to Bayern, who do not play until Sunday at home against Eintracht Frankfurt, is five points.

In mid-September, goalkeeper Jonas Omlin lost his regular place at Borussia Mönchengladbach to Moritz Nicolas. Now, following the injury to his rival, the player from central Switzerland was allowed to start in a competitive match for the first time since his demotion. But the joy in the home game against Augsburg (0:3) only lasted a good 27 minutes, until he was sent off for an emergency brake. Fellow countryman Nico Elvedi, of all people, was partly to blame for his team-mate's red card. The defender's back pass was too short, Omlin was too late and stopped Augsburg's Finn Fredrik Jensen with a clear foul. In the second half, Augsburg secured a 3-0 victory thanks to a hat-trick from their top scorer Alexis Claude-Maurice.

Telegrams and table:

Mainz 05 - St. Pauli 2:0 (0:0). - Goals: 67 Lee 1:0. 95 Nebel 2:0. - Remarks: Mainz 05 with Widmer (from 83rd).

Wolfsburg - Bochum 1:1 (0:0). - Goals: 49 Masovic 0:1. 81 Svanberg 1:1.

Holstein Kiel - Bayer Leverkusen 0:2 (0:2). - Goals: 9. Schick 0:1. 45. Adli 0:2. - Remarks: Bayer Leverkusen with Xhaka.

Borussia Mönchengladbach - Augsburg 0:3 (0:0). - Goals: 55 Claude-Maurice 0:1. 61 Claude-Maurice 0:2. 70 Claude-Maurice 0:3. - Remarks: 28th red card against Omlin (Borussia Mönchengladbach, emergency brake). Borussia Mönchengladbach with Omlin and Elvedi. Augsburg with Zesiger (until 58).

The other matches of the 23rd round. Friday: SC Freiburg - Werder Bremen 5:0. - Saturday: Borussia Dortmund - Union Berlin 18.30. - Sunday: RB Leipzig - Heidenheim 15.30. Bayern Munich - Eintracht Frankfurt 17.30. Hoffenheim - VfB Stuttgart 19.30.