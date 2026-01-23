Returning player Jonas Omlin wants to help get FC Basel back on track. The difficult times have shaped the goalkeeper, and now he wants to pass on what he’s learned.

Jonas Omlin is someone who doesn’t beat around the bush. “I’m not the type to hide away, just go through the motions, and call it a day,” he says in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency. “When I decide to join a club, they have my full commitment in every area,” says the 32-year-old.

Omlin returned to Switzerland after six years abroad. In 2020, he transferred from FC Basel to Montpellier in France. He impressed with strong performances at the Ligue 1 club, and in 2023 he joined Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach, where he was named team captain in his very first season—a testament to his character.

Learning from Setbacks

However, after just two games, he injured his shoulder, had to undergo surgery, and was sidelined until the end of March 2024. Even after that, he continued to struggle with injuries, including at the start of the 2024–25 season. As a result, he lost his starting spot. In January of this year, Mönchengladbach loaned him to Bayer Leverkusen, but he didn’t see any playing time with the Werkself either. He didn’t play a single game throughout the entire last season.

But complaining isn’t Omlin’s style. Instead, he brought in specialists in recovery and nutrition. In the process, he also explored the topic of supplementation. “I tried to get the most out of the whole process as far as my body was concerned,” Omlin explains. “It was a lot, but very exciting. I met new people who helped me tremendously and gave me something that will last a lifetime. My children will also benefit from the experiences I’ve had. Looking back, I’d recommend that every soccer player delve deeply into this subject. I feel much better now; when I get up in the morning after tough training sessions, I know what’s good for me.”

He never asked himself what the point was

As privileged as Omlin is as a soccer player, he once spoke about the downsides of the sport in the documentary series “The Pressure Game,” saying, among other things, that many aspects of soccer aren’t cool. So the question is: Did he ever question the meaning of it all during difficult times? “No, not at all, actually. I’m the kind of person who doesn’t dwell on the past or the future, but tries to make the most of every day. Many people said that everything that happened to me wasn’t exactly pleasant, but for me, it was all part of the experience, and I drew the right conclusions from it.”

Another interesting comment Omlin made in the documentary series was: “As soon as I step off the field, I’m the kind of guy who enjoys life. That often clashes with soccer.” Today, he says: “I’d revise that statement a bit now, because I’m investing more in my job than I used to. It’s become more intense. But even so, you need a certain balance—in all aspects of life. What’s always very important to me is a positive attitude. I’m not a fan of getting too caught up in something and having eyes for nothing else.”

This mindset also helped Omlin get through that difficult period. He is now even more professional in his approach and wants to help get FC Basel back on track after a disappointing season in which the team failed to win a title and finished fifth in the league. The timing of his return to Switzerland couldn’t have been better, as his older son is starting kindergarten.

Basel Now Under Different Conditions

Although Omlin grew up in Central Switzerland, returning to FCB feels like coming home to him. However, he lives in Lucerne, as that’s where his life will be centered after his soccer career. He has signed a contract with Basel that runs through 2029, and his first impression has left him feeling positive: “The atmosphere on the team is very good. We don’t have any divas who step out of line.”

What is his impression of coach Stephan Lichtsteiner, whose hiring hasn’t yet had the desired effect? “It’s beneficial for him to be involved in squad planning. It’s clear that he played soccer at a high level and enjoyed a lot of success. He can share these experiences, especially with the young players. He’s very dedicated—just like the entire coaching staff.”

For Omlin, the high standards at FCB are part of the job. However, he emphasizes that the opportunities are no longer the same as they were back when Basel qualified directly for the Champions League group stage on multiple occasions. Due to this lack of funding, the club must now rely more on young talent. “That’s also one reason why I came back—to pass on my experience. Plus, Thun has shown what’s possible with a strong team spirit, a positive atmosphere, and the necessary calm and balance within the club.”

Omlin wants to do his part to make that happen, especially since he has never won a championship in his career. If necessary, he won't mince words to achieve that goal.