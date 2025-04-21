Jonathan Tah will definitely leave Bayer Leverkusen in the summer. Keystone

Jonathan Tah has ended all hopes that he will remain with the current champions Bayer Leverkusen. This is no longer a surprise. The central defender is leaving his destination open.

DPA dpa

Jonathan Tah has confirmed his departure from Bayer Leverkusen. When asked whether the remaining four Bundesliga games would be his last in a Bayer shirt, the 29-year-old answered "yes". The club managers already know that. "Definitely," said the German international after the Werks team's 1:1 draw with FC St. Pauli in Tah's hometown of Hamburg.

He left it open as to when his future will be clarified. "To be honest, I don't have a time frame. But the club knows about it. And it's the same as it has been all along," said Tah. There had already been speculation in February that he could move to FC Barcelona and former national team coach Hansi Flick. Bayern Munich were also rumored to be Tah's future employer.

Most successful season in 2023/2024

The central defender joined Bayer Leverkusen from former Bundesliga club Hamburger SV in 2015. His contract expires on June 30 of this year. He can therefore leave the club on a free transfer. He won the championship and the DFB Cup with Bayer last season and also reached the Europa League final (0:3 against Atalanta Bergamo).

After the draw at FC St. Pauli, Leverkusen still have at best a mathematical chance of defending their championship title four match days before the end of the season. The team has already been eliminated from the DFB Cup and the Champions League.