Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah is probably on the verge of a move to FC Barcelona. dpa

It is no longer a secret that Jonathan Tah wants to leave Bayer Leverkusen in the summer. Now it is said to be clear where the international is heading.

Jonathan Tah's contract at Bayer Leverkusen expires next summer. The central defender will not extend his contract with the German champions.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Tah is said to have decided to move to FC Barcelona.

Tah is set to sign a contract with Barça until 2030. Show more

According to a media report, international footballer Jonathan Tah is on the verge of a move to FC Barcelona. The Catalan specialist newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reports that the central defender's decision to move to the Catalans in the summer has been made. The 28-year-old's contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires on June 30. Tah can therefore move on a free transfer next summer.

At FC Barcelona, which is coached by former national team coach Hansi Flick, Tah is set to receive a long-term contract until June 30, 2030, according to the report. Like Barça, FC Bayern is said to have already made an effort to sign the defender last season. After a failed transfer at the end of last season, Tah emphasized that he did not want to extend his contract at Leverkusen.