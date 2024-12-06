  1. Residential Customers
The Netherlands Jordan Lotomba out for months

SDA

6.12.2024 - 15:57

Swiss international Jordan Lotomba is out for a long time with a lower leg fracture
Keystone

Jordan Lotomba will be out for several months. The 26-year-old Swiss right-back suffered a fracture to his lower leg in training with Feyenoord Rotterdam.

06.12.2024, 15:57

The injury occurred at the beginning of the week in preparation for the championship match against Waalwijk. The eight-time Swiss international has already undergone surgery. The club did not provide any information on the expected downtime.

Lotomba moved to the Netherlands from OGC Nice in the summer and was a regular in eleven competitive matches for Feyenoord. He was out for four weeks from the end of October to the end of November due to a thigh injury. His last appearance for the national team came in October 2023 in a 3-3 draw against Belarus in St. Gallen.

SDA

