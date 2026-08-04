The accusation made by Prince Ali bin al-Hussein, president of the Jordanian Football Association and former FIFA vice president, is serious, as reported by the Italian news agency ANSA. On X, he writes: “During the World Cup, I was told verbally that my support for Infantino (in the upcoming elections in March 2027) would greatly help our soccer association. We did not support him before and will not do so now either, but the whole situation amounts to blackmail, and we refuse to give in to it.”

Prince Ali bin al-Hussein’s accusations go even further. “We’ve been waiting since December for the bonuses for our players in connection with the Arab Cup in Qatar, a FIFA tournament,” the Jordanian prince noted. “The money our team was supposed to receive for reaching the final has not yet been paid out, while at the same time FIFA is boasting about how many billions it has in reserve.”

Infantino is facing increasingly strong opposition after his plan to sell portions of the commercial rights to FIFA competitions, such as the World Cup, to private investors failed spectacularly.