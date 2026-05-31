Mousa Al-Tamari is Breel Embolo's club colleague and one of the greatest hopes for the Jordanian national team Keystone

World Cup rookies, injury worries and a club colleague of Breel Embolo as a key player: this is the Jordan national team, Switzerland's test match opponents on Sunday.

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Four nations will be taking part in the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA for the first time, and Jordan is one of them. The significance of this premiere for the country was demonstrated once again a few days ago.

On May 25, when Jordan celebrated the 80th anniversary of its independence from the United Kingdom, the national team was invited to the royal palace. There, King Abdullah II awarded the players and coaches, who had made it possible for the team to qualify for the World Cup for the first time, the First Class Order of Independence.

The identity-forming role that the national team plays in the country is also reflected in the nickname "Al Nashama". The term has several meanings and is difficult to translate into German. It is most likely to be rendered as "the brave" or "the honorable".

Several successes in recent years

However, the sporting success of the Jordanian footballers was a long time coming. The team made its first exclamation mark at the 2024 Asian Cup, where it advanced to the final before losing 3-1 to Qatar, Switzerland's first group opponents at the World Cup.

Jordan also reached the final of the Arab Cup six months ago. There, the team was beaten 3:2 by Morocco after extra time.

The best 2nd place, however, came in the World Cup qualifiers: behind South Korea, but ahead of Iraq, Oman, Palestine and Kuwait, Jordan secured direct participation in the World Cup. This success was also aided by the increase in the number of teams in the tournament from 32 to 48. As a result, for the first time Asia received eight fixed World Cup starting places instead of the previous four and a half.

Al-Tamari as an offensive beacon of hope

The team, which has been coached by Moroccan coach Jamal Sellami since June 2024, is without any big names. The best-known player in Europe is Mousa Al-Tamari, who has been playing in France for three years. The 28-year-old winger has been under contract with Rennes since February 2025, where he is team-mates with Breel Embolo. This season, Al-Tamari has scored seven goals and provided eleven assists, while Embolo has scored ten goals and provided three assists.

In addition to Al-Tamari, Yazan Al-Naimat and Ali Olwan also shone as regular goalscorers in the World Cup qualifiers. It is all the more bitter that both were slowed down by injuries. While Al-Naimat will miss the World Cup, there is still hope of a timely return for Olwan.

In the group with Austria, Algeria and Argentina, Jordan are the clear outsiders anyway. Any points would be "honorable".