Jorge Jesus will succeed Roberto Martinez, who has stepped down, as Portugal's national team coach, according to the Portuguese Football Federation. He is reported to have signed a contract through 2030.

Jorge Jesus is taking over as head coach of his home country, Portugal, for the first time

Jorge Jesus, 71, is one of the most successful Portuguese coaches of the past few decades. Among other achievements, he won three league titles with Benfica Lisbon (2010, 2014, and 2015). With Flamengo Rio de Janeiro, he won the Brazilian championship in 2019 as well as the Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the European Champions League.

Most recently, Jorge Jesus led Cristiano Ronaldo's club, Al-Nassr, to the Saudi Arabian league title. He has also won numerous other national titles.

Jorge Jesus is taking over a national team for the first time. His predecessor, Roberto Martinez, resigned following the 0-1 loss to Spain in the World Cup round of 16. He had been in office since January 2023. The 2030 World Cup will also be held in Portugal. Meanwhile, Cristiano’s future with the national team remains uncertain.