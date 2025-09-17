After embarrassment against Qarabağ José Mourinho back in Portugal - "The Special One" to save Benfica

José Mourinho soon back in the Benfica coaching chair? IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

José Mourinho was defeated by Benfica in the Champions League play-offs. Shortly afterwards, Fenerbahce Istanbul parted ways with the star coach - who is now likely to return to Lisbon.

According to consistent media reports, José Mourinho is about to return to Portugal's record champions Benfica Lisbon.

After the embarrassing 3:2 home defeat in the Champions League against FK Qarabağ from Azerbaijan, Benfica parted ways with previous coach Bruno Lage that very night. Show more

José Mourinho was forced to leave Fenerbahçe Istanbul at the end of August. The Turkish club pulled the ripcord after being knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers against Benfica Lisbon.

Portugal's record champions themselves got off to a blatant false start in the top flight on Tuesday evening against outsiders Qarabağ FK from Azerbaijan. After taking an early 2:0 lead, Benfica ultimately lost 3:2 and the embarrassment cost head coach Bruno Lage his job. Benfica president Rui Costa dismissed the 53-year-old during the night. Lage had averaged a strong 2.23 points since taking office in September 2024.

Return after 25 years

Mourinho, of all people, is now set to take over the traditional club from the capital. "The Special One", who has won all three European club competitions in his coaching career, will be officially unveiled on Wednesday, according to various sources. The 62-year-old has previously worked at Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, AS Roma, Inter and Porto. Mourinho had already briefly coached Benfica in 2000 as the successor to Jupp Heynckes.

For a long time, the star coach celebrated many successes at his stations, but in recent years his image as a man for the big games has crumbled - but the Portuguese was still good enough for pithy slogans. After all, Mourinho is certainly not doing it for the payday, having earned 115 million euros in compensation alone since 2007.

If Mourinho does indeed return home after more than 20 years abroad and takes over Benfica, the dazzling Portuguese and his new team would face Chelsea of all teams in the next Champions League matchday. Mourinho once went 77 games unbeaten in a row with the Blues at Stamford Bridge.