José Mourinho says it was a mistake to take over as coach at Fenerbahçe Istanbul. The new Benfica coach explains that his former club was neither at his level in terms of football nor culture.

José Mourinho is the new coach of Benfica Lisbon,

At his first press conference, he described his previous stint at Fenerbahçe as a mistake, as the club was not at his level in terms of culture or sport.

In his introduction, Mourinho emphasized that he sees himself returning to Benfica at his traditional top level and will give everything for the club. Show more

José Mourinho has officially been coach at Benfica Lisbon since Thursday. The 62-year-old most recently worked for Fenerbahçe Istanbul. After failing to reach the play-offs for the top flight against Benfica of all teams, the Turkish club recently released him.

He had made a mistake with the Turkish club, the 62-year-old stated during his presentation. "It was wrong of me to go to Fenerbahçe. That was not my cultural level. It wasn't my footballing level, it just wasn't my level. Of course I gave my best until the last day," says Mourinho and adds: "Of course I had to grieve, just like Bruno Lage (former Benfica coach; editor's note) is doing now, because nobody likes to leave."

"But coaching Benfica means returning to my level - and my level is to coach the biggest clubs in the world," says Mourinho confidently. "The Special One" signed a contract with the Portuguese record champions until the summer of 2027.

Greater hunger than at the start

For the 62-year-old, it is a return to an old stomping ground. He coached Benfica for a short time back in 2000. "I'm hungrier than I was 25 years ago," says Mourinho, adding: "I'm extremely happy to be here. I feel a great responsibility. And I feel more alive than ever before."

Retirement has therefore not been an issue at all, emphasized Mourinho: "I will only end my career when I feel that something has changed."

«The promise: I will give my life for Benfica, that is my mission at this fantastic club. It is a great honor.» José Mourinho

The Portuguese title collector (26 titles in 25 years) is now set to lead the traditional club to its first championship since 2023.

Just 300 kilometers further north, the mood is less euphoric. Just a few days ago, Mourinho was a guest at a Porto game and received a standing ovation. No wonder, after all, Mourinho not only won everything with the "Dragons" at national level, but also the UEFA Cup (2003) and the Champions League (2004). "It hurts to see him at our arch-rivals," is how Porto fan Sandro da Mota describes the feeling.