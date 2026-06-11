  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Portuguese coach returns José Mourinho is back as Real Madrid's coach

SDA

11.6.2026 - 20:48

Hola Madrid: José Mourinho is back
Hola Madrid: José Mourinho is back
Keystone

Coach José Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid is official. The Portuguese coach signed a contract for the next three seasons. He will join the club for the first time on July 13, when preseason begins.

Keystone-SDA

11.06.2026, 20:48

11.06.2026, 21:49

The 63-year-old previously managed the Royals from 2010 to 2013; most recently, he coached Benfica Lisbon. In Madrid, he succeeds Álvaro Arbeloa, who took over as head coach in January after Xabi Alonso was dismissed after less than a year.

Mourinho is one of the greatest coaches in soccer history, but his luster faded somewhat during his most recent stints at Manchester United, Tottenham, AS Roma, Fenerbahçe Istanbul, and Benfica Lisbon. Now he is tasked with bringing his former club, Real Madrid, back to winning ways. Spain’s record-breaking champions have not won a major title in two years.

Mourinho has already proven during his three years at the club that he knows how to succeed with Real. In his first season, he led the Madrid side to their first cup victory in 18 years; in his second, the team won the league title again after a three-year hiatus.

More from this section

Ecstasy at Azteca Stadium. Mexican Quinones scores his first World Cup goal

Ecstasy at Azteca StadiumMexican Quinones scores his first World Cup goal

Greater say in the transfer system. Agreement between FIFA and the FIFPRO union

Greater say in the transfer systemAgreement between FIFA and the FIFPRO union

Live updates from the opening match. South Africa Down a Man – Mexico on Course for Victory

Live updates from the opening matchSouth Africa Down a Man – Mexico on Course for Victory