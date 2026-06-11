Coach José Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid is official. The Portuguese coach signed a contract for the next three seasons. He will join the club for the first time on July 13, when preseason begins.

The 63-year-old previously managed the Royals from 2010 to 2013; most recently, he coached Benfica Lisbon. In Madrid, he succeeds Álvaro Arbeloa, who took over as head coach in January after Xabi Alonso was dismissed after less than a year.

Mourinho is one of the greatest coaches in soccer history, but his luster faded somewhat during his most recent stints at Manchester United, Tottenham, AS Roma, Fenerbahçe Istanbul, and Benfica Lisbon. Now he is tasked with bringing his former club, Real Madrid, back to winning ways. Spain’s record-breaking champions have not won a major title in two years.

Mourinho has already proven during his three years at the club that he knows how to succeed with Real. In his first season, he led the Madrid side to their first cup victory in 18 years; in his second, the team won the league title again after a three-year hiatus.