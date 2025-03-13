Remains loyal to Bayern: Joshua Kimmich. Sven Hoppe/dpa

FC Bayern and Joshua Kimmich have made a groundbreaking decision after much confusion. The midfield boss will stay for another four years. He is also a candidate for a prestigious position.

DPA dpa

Joshua Kimmich will continue to play for FC Bayern Munich in the future. The 30-year-old DFB captain and the German record champions have agreed on a new contract worth millions after lengthy negotiations with several twists and turns.

As the Bundesliga leaders announced, the new contract runs until June 30, 2029 and the deal was finalized in the crucial weeks of the season. The record champions had previously extended the contracts of team senior and captain Manuel Neuer as well as key players Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies. Kimmich could have left the record champions on a free transfer in the summer.

Bosses and Kimmich have big plans

"At FC Bayern, I have the best environment to achieve my sporting goals. I made my decision based on that. There is currently no better package of teammates, coaching team and club environment for me to achieve maximum success," said Kimmich. "I feel comfortable here and I'm not finished yet."

Head of Sport Max Eberl explained: "Mentality and identity - that's what Joshua Kimmich stands for. He has internalized FC Bayern's DNA for years and embodies it on and off the pitch. Where others stop, he just starts. We are delighted that he will continue to lead our team forward."

The Kimmich case gained new momentum following the Champions League round of 16 win over Bayer Leverkusen. The club initially withdrew a contract offer. However, Kimmich felt that the ball was still in the club's court. "The ball is not in my court," he said, still willing to reach an agreement. A short time later, sporting director Eberl announced "that we all have the same opinion".

Under coach Vincent Kompany, Kimmich is the undisputed leading player this season. He had not missed a minute of the season until an injury in the match against Eintracht Frankfurt in February. Kimmich is also a professional who takes a clear public stance after matches.

Candidate to succeed Neuer

Kimmich has played for Bayern since 2015. He is the longest-serving professional in the Munich squad behind the 2014 world champions Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller. He has made over 400 appearances for FC Bayern. He celebrated his greatest successes under coach Hansi Flick, with whom he won the Champions League in 2020.

In the national team, he was promoted to captain under national coach Julian Nagelsmann after the 2024 European Championship at home and the retirement of Ilkay Gündogan. Kimmich is also a top candidate for this position at FC Bayern if goalkeeper Neuer ends his career, possibly in 2026. Kimmich's big goal with the national team is the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA.