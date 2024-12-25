Joshua Kimmich (r) sends a kebab to his injured buddy Benjamin Henrichs in hospital. dpa

German national team player Benjamin Henrichs has come through his Achilles tendon operation well. Thanks to DFB colleague Joshua Kimmich, the Leipzig professional was able to go into the operation feeling stronger.

DPA dpa

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Benjamin Henrichs was injured in the game against Bayern Munich the weekend before last without any influence from the opponent.

The Leipzig professional had to undergo surgery and talks on his YouTube channel about a surprise the day before the operation.

"A kebab just came," said Heinrichs. The surprise came from Josua Kimmich. Show more

It is well known that the food in hospital is not the best. Bayern professional Joshua Kimmich, who surprised his German national team colleague Benjamin Henrichs after he tore his Achilles tendon, knows this too. On his YouTube channel, the RB Leipzig defender talks about a culinary diversion before the operation.

"Uber Eats just came knocking and I thought to myself: What's that? A kebab has just arrived. Jo Kimmich writes to me all the time anyway, really a great captain, great guy, really top in everything he does. And then he writes to me: Has the kebab arrived? I think to myself: 'Huh, what's going on?

Henrichs: "I was crying"

The clip, which lasts around twelve minutes, shows Henrichs on his hospital bed, among other things. Two friends are visiting, one of them holds the kebab wrapped in aluminum foil up to the camera. "He simply ordered a kebab to my room without me telling him what room number I had. He ordered me a kebab here the day before the operation so that I could eat really well again and go into the operation feeling stronger," Henrichs reported and laughed. The national player has already survived the operation. "The doctor says everything went smoothly. Everything went well," said Henrichs.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury in the 1:5 against FC Bayern. The season is over for the DFB professional. "I cried so much. I knew it was something bad. You then see the faces of the doctors," said Henrichs, recapping the moments immediately after the injury.