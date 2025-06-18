  1. Residential Customers
Contract until 2029 Josias Lukembila joins Sion

SDA

18.6.2025 - 16:19

Last season, Josias Lukembila was straddled by the Sion players.
Keystone

FC Sion have signed 25-year-old Josias Lukembila to a four-year contract. Sion acquires Lukembila from FC Paris.

Keystone-SDA

18.06.2025, 16:19

18.06.2025, 16:47

Josias Lukembila was trained as a youth player at Lausanne. He gained his first experience of professional football during three seasons with FC Wil in the Challenge League. He then moved to the French second division club Paris. However, Lukembila did not experience Paris' promotion to Ligue 1, as he was loaned out by the Parisians to FC Winterthur last season.

In Sion, Lukembila signed a contract until 2029. In 26 Super League appearances for FCW, the Vaud native scored 3 goals and provided 3 assists.

