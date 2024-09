Josias Lukembila (left) in the FC Wil jersey in May 2023 Keystone

FC Winterthur is reacting to its weak start to the season by strengthening its attack with Josias Lukembila (24). The winger is moving to Winterthur from Paris FC on loan until the end of the season.

SDA

Last season, the Lausanne-born former Swiss youth international made 29 appearances in Ligue 2, scoring three goals.

With just three goals from its first five league games, Winterthur has the weakest offense in the Super League.

SDA