Whenever the transfer window opens, one rumor follows another. Every now and then, a predicted transfer ends up falling through after all. As a journalist—at least in Turkey—it’s best not to report too hastily.

Bayern star Jamal Musiala is reportedly set to join Galatasaray Istanbul. Turkish journalist Burhan Can Terzi fueled this rumor. The fact that the 23-year-old German national team player is moving to Turkey despite having a contract through the summer of 2030—and that Bayern is giving its blessing—would indeed have been a sensation. Yet the so-called transfer expert persistently reported on it.

Due to the “spreading of misleading information,” the journalist was taken off the air and even had to spend some time in jail. Galatasaray Istanbul felt compelled to publicly deny the report—twice, in fact. The club wrote: “It is striking that the individuals and media outlets spreading these speculations have already made similar false claims public last season!”

Terzi—not to be confused with Bilbao coach Edin Terzic—has been released following initial questioning and fingerprinting, according to the Austrian tabloid *Krone*. However, the investigation into him is reportedly continuing “at a high intensity.”

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings