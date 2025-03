Juan Perea, FC Zurich striker, misses the rest of the season through injury Keystone

Juan Perea, FC Zurich's top scorer with seven goals, is out for the rest of the season. The 25-year-old Colombian suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his right foot on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The injury occurred in the away match against Lugano, which FCZ won 3:0. The injury was caused by an uninvolved kick.

Perea joined FC Zurich last summer on loan from VfB Stuttgart. After a brilliant start with six goals in the first eleven rounds, he has only managed one goal since November.

