Jude Bellingham (right) will have to take a longer break. Picture: Keystone

Champions League winners Real Madrid will be without England international Jude Bellingham for several weeks.

SDA

The club announced that the attacking midfielder has suffered a foot injury.

In his first season with the Whites, 21-year-old Bellingham played a key role in their title win with 19 goals and six assists in 28 league games. In the Champions League, he scored four goals and provided five assists.

SDA