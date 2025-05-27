The investigation is ongoing the day after the incident. Picture: dpa

Investigations are in full swing in Liverpool after a car drove into a crowd of people. FIFA President Gianni Infantino and former coach Jürgen Klopp also express their condolences.

DPA dpa

Among them FIFA President Gianni Infantino: "Football stands by Liverpool FC and all the club's fans after the terrible incident that took place during the trophy parade in the city."

Former coach Jürgen Klopp also reacted on social media, writing: "I and my family are shocked and devastated." Show more

After a car was driven into a crowd in Liverpool, professional sport expressed its condolences. "Football stands with Liverpool FC and all the club's fans following the terrible incident that took place during the trophy parade in the city," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "The thoughts and prayers of all of us at FIFA are with all those affected."

The Reds' fans had been celebrating their English Premier League title win on Monday evening before a vehicle drove into the crowd. In addition to 27 people who were taken to hospital, 20 others with minor injuries were treated at the scene. A 53-year-old British man was arrested, but the circumstances are still unclear.

Klopp's thoughts are with the injured and those affected

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is also "shocked and devastated". His thoughts and those of his family are with all those injured and affected, Klopp wrote on Instagram. He added the title of his former club's anthem: "You'll Never Walk Alone": You'll never walk alone. Klopp, who coached the Reds from 2015 to 2024 and led them to the title five years ago, had taken part in the championship celebrations. Before the incident, he had shared photos of it on Instagram.

Carragher: "Devastating"

Other sporting greats were also shocked. "What a devastating end to this day," wrote former Reds professional Jamie Carragher. Club legend Steven Gerrard posted a photo of the city with a red heart.

Scenes of joy had turned to sheer horror, said Prime Minister Keir Starmer. His thoughts and those of the whole country are with those affected and injured, including children.