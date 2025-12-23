Julia Simic will work for the Swiss women's national team in future IMAGO/Chai v.d. Laage

Julia Simic takes over the vacant post of assistant coach of the women's national team. The German will assist head coach Rafel Navarro, as announced by the Swiss Football Association.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 36-year-old played football herself. As a midfielder, she made two appearances for the German national team. After the end of her playing career, she worked as a coach and media expert: most recently, she coached Eintracht Frankfurt's U20 team and analyzed matches as a TV pundit for Sky and DAZN.

"Julia has extensive international experience and a modern understanding of the game. She will be a great asset to our team, both on a sporting and personal level, and we look forward to taking the next steps with her," said Swiss national team coach Rafel Navarro about the new addition.

Julia Simic joins her compatriot Nadine Angerer on the Swiss staff. The 47-year-old, who has been goalkeeping coach since March 2024, has extended her contract, which expires at the end of 2025.