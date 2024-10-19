Attentive listeners: YB interim coach Joël Magnin (center) conducts his first training session with the entire team on Thursday afternoon Keystone

Before his return to the coaching bench, interim coach Joël Magnin explains how he wants to get the champions Young Boys away from the bottom of the table. He wants to focus on self-confidence and discipline.

After just one win from nine games - and four red cards - YB are in last place as the worst champions in Europe. That cost Patrick Rahmen his coaching job. Joël Magnin, the man who also led the team to the championship title last spring on an interim basis, is back - under completely different circumstances.

The 53-year-old from Neuchâtel has his first serious match on Saturday against, of all teams, leaders Lucerne, who have twelve points more. Before training on Thursday afternoon, Magnin spoke to the media about his ideas.

Magnin on...

Sleepless nights:

"The telephone inquiry on Monday (October 7, after the 1-0 defeat in Basel) came as a surprise. I first had to get the okay from my family. My wife said: 'You can decide what you want. Last time, I often slept badly and was absent from the family table. Now it's a different situation, but a similar constellation. Three months to get the team back on track. But I'm more experienced and sleep better."

Lack of discipline:

"We naturally scrutinize every area where things aren't going as they should. Discipline is certainly a point I want to address. I assume that this will improve. I've worked on something there, but the team doesn't know anything about it yet. What I can say is that the punishment won't be with money. I have the feeling that certain players are doing very well these days and a fine doesn't necessarily have a learning effect. You have to find other approaches to punishment. One measure will be for an offending player to lead a training session for the U12 juniors at Neufeld. That also gives something back to the club."

Ways out of the basement:

"When I look at the table, at least it can't get any worse. (Smiles) Last time I took over in first place. I'm convinced that we'll make it and climb to the top. Otherwise I wouldn't have taken on the job. Like last time, a lot of it is about the mental aspect, about the players believing in themselves again and getting their optimism back. We want to go step by step and start on Saturday. As YB coach, it's clear that the team has to win. The first step is to get out of this situation, we don't need to talk about further goals now."

On the state of the team:

"I'm only meeting the whole team for the first time today (Thursday afternoon), there were only ten or twelve players in training. The first question is always: 'How are you?' Most of them say 'Fine, thanks'. You have to look deep into their eyes to find out the truth and ask: 'How are you really doing? What do you need? What are your next steps? My job is to get the maximum out of everyone. And one advantage is that I already know many of them."

His time horizon:

"It's agreed that I'll do this until December, at the end of the preliminary round. At the moment, I'm concentrating on Saturday. Even as a player, I didn't plan what would happen in six months' time. I will certainly work and give it my all. Then we'll see, but I have a contract as U21 coach. You never know what will happen in life. What I do know for sure is that I'm convinced I'm at the best club in Switzerland at the moment in terms of structure and organization."

Saturday's match against Lucerne:

"Lucerne have continuity and have always worked with youngsters. It's no coincidence that they're there. They've done their homework. Luzern have one or two good players, but they are strong thanks to their unity and mentality."

The recently injured captain Loris Benito:

"He trained one hundred percent on Tuesday and Wednesday and made a good impression. If I had the feeling that he wasn't one hundred percent fit, I'd let others go. The decision will always be in the service of the team."

