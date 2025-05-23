FC Augsburg part ways with coach and sporting director - Gallery Jess Thorup (l) and Marinko Jurendic (r) have to leave Augsburg. Image: dpa Must leave FC Augsburg: Coach Jess Thorup. Image: dpa Sports director Marinko Jurendic (r) no longer has the confidence of managing director Michael Ströll (l). Image: dpa FC Augsburg part ways with coach and sporting director - Gallery Jess Thorup (l) and Marinko Jurendic (r) have to leave Augsburg. Image: dpa Must leave FC Augsburg: Coach Jess Thorup. Image: dpa Sports director Marinko Jurendic (r) no longer has the confidence of managing director Michael Ströll (l). Image: dpa

FC Augsburg is making a radical cut. Coach Jess Thorup and sporting director Marinko Jurendic have to go. The question of succession is exciting.

FC Augsburg is replacing its entire sporting management. The Bundesliga club is parting ways with coach Jess Thorup and sporting director Marinko Jurendic after several days of seasonal analysis. This was announced by Augsburg.

The Swabians ended the season without relegation worries early on, but after a series of defeats, they finished in twelfth place rather than the European Cup they had dreamed of.

Will it be Wagner?

It is still unclear who will replace Thorup (55), who took over the FCA in October 2023, and Jurendic, who joined from FC Zurich in the summer of 2023. "FCA will provide information on the successor as soon as decisions have been made," the club added.

Recently, there has been intense speculation that Sandro Wagner could succeed the Dane Thorup. Wagner, who will retire as assistant coach of the national team after the Nations League finals at the beginning of June and would like to become head coach in the Bundesliga in the near future, would be a major surprise coup. Thorup's contract runs until June 30, 2026.

"The decision was anything but easy for us"

"We would like to thank Jess Thorup for his commitment to FC Augsburg over the past two years. Jess has fully identified with FCA at all times and has stabilized us over the past two years. The decision was anything but easy for us," explained managing director Michael Ströll.

"However, after an intensive review and trusting discussions, we have come to the conclusion that we need to make a change in the position of head coach for the further development and direction of our club," Ströll continued.

Far too much gray mouse

Before this season, Ströll had expressed the wish to finally shed the image of the gray mouse in their 14th Bundesliga season. In the season analysis, those responsible decided not to continue the project with Thorup. Ströll in particular would like to see a little more glamor, more charisma, more confidence in home-grown talent and more attractive football. A positive upward swing like in Mainz should also be possible in Augsburg.

As in the 2023/24 season, when five defeats in the final spurt cost them an international starting place, FC Augsburg collapsed again. After a long, outstanding second half of the season, which even allowed Thorup's team to sniff at the European Cup places for a while, they suffered four defeats in the final sprint.

Not sexy enough under Thorup

In Thorup, a popular coach in Augsburg has to go. The Dane, who is so close to the people, took over from Enrico Maassen in October 2023 and led the Fuggerstädter in a solid manner. However, he was unable to instil an intoxicating style of play in the team and instead opted for a defensive approach. As a result, FC Augsburg at least had nothing to do with relegation. The new coach should now make the team much more attractive.

There will also be a new sports director. "Over the past two years, we have achieved a lot together. However, after weighing up all the aspects, we have come to the conclusion that we need to restructure our sporting management," Ströll continued. "We would like to thank Marinko for his dedication and commitment to our FCA and wish him and his family all the best for the future."