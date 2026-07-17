On social media, there are alleged quotes from Jürgen Klopp about Thomas Tuchel and England's World Cup failure. Now the coach is weighing in on the matter.

Jürgen Klopp is refuting false reports circulating online about alleged comments he made regarding England’s World Cup exit and coach Thomas Tuchel. He said he had received many messages. Claims are circulating on social media that he had spoken out on these topics. “That’s not true. I haven’t spoken to anyone for the last three, four, five days,” the 59-year-old said in English in an Instagram video, which he said he recorded on his sofa.

Klopp is serving as an expert analyst for MagentaTV during the World Cup, but he was not on duty during the semifinals. England had failed to advance to the final after losing 1-2 to Argentina. Thomas Tuchel subsequently came under criticism as England’s coach because his team squandered a 1-0 lead by employing a very defensive strategy.

Klopp: Don't believe everything you read

Klopp emphasized that his next appearance won’t be until the final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday (9:00 p.m.). “It’s a crazy world, a crazy world, but don’t believe everything you read. This time, it’s definitely false,” the former Bundesliga coach stressed. Klopp is on the verge of taking the job as Germany’s national team coach. He is expected to sign a contract through the 2030 World Cup.

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