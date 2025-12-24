From light-hearted laughter to pure frustration - the Super League ran the gamut in 2025. Here are the best, weirdest and most biting interviews of the year.

Syl Battistuzzi

Steffen: "It's my name that's being dragged through the mud"

His absence from the European Cup following an alleged dispute with coach Mattia Croci-Torti caused a stir around Renato Steffen in August - and even led to threats against his family. The Lugano player dispels the rumors in an interview and emphasizes: "It's my name that's being dragged through the mud."

"We were shit!" - Kapino with a speech of rage

Winterthur loses 5-0 at Bern Young Boys at the end of November. After the game, Winti goalie Stefanos Kapino finds clear words. The Greek's 2-minute, 49-second rant in a nutshell: "We were shit!"

Angry Zuber

FC Zurich had everything under control until the 81st minute against Sion at the end of July, but then conceded three goals in the closing stages and left the pitch as losers. Steven Zuber is extremely frustrated. So much so that reporter Gianni Wyler also gets his comeuppance: "You're the journalist, aren't you? You're the one asking the questions. I can't do an interview myself," Zuber grumbles at him.

Dry mutton

After losing the Zurich derby at the beginning of December, GC goalkeeper Justin Hammel remains tight-lipped in the interview. A difficult nut to crack for reporter Manuel Rothmund, but see for yourself ....

"Just average? Gopfertami" - Shaqiri crashes Forte interview

Xherdan Shaqiri leads FC Basel to a commanding victory against Winterthur at the Schützenwiese in March with a goal and an assist, then crashes Uli Forte's interview and makes people laugh.

Forte: "Payback from the referees"

Winterthur's Tobias Schättin is sent off before the break after VAR intervention. The (wrong) decision by referee Johannes von Mandach is no coincidence for FCW coach Uli Forte. He even suspects a "payback from the referees" after he had previously publicly criticized the referees.

Malenovic with media scolding

Milos Malenovic is annoyed by the negative media coverage in February. The FCZ sporting director talks himself into a rage at a press conference. His boss Ancillo Canepa was less pleased with the all-round attack. The FCZ boss later said: "We were also very displeased and crossed a red line." Canepa recently ended the Malenovic chapter after two years.

Xhaka and Ajeti in a party mood

FC Basel become Swiss champions last season. The good-humored Taulant Xhaka and Albian Ajeti give a legendary interview. Whether they were really just drinking Coke remains a big mystery.