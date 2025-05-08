The media see the Paris Saint-Germain team on the brink of immortality. One player in particular is being celebrated in Italy.

DPA dpa

Paris Saint-Germain can dream of their first Champions League triumph. With a 2:1 win against FC Arsenal, the French champions advance to the final in Munich - where Inter Milan await. This is what the press writes:

Switzerland 🇨🇭

"20 Minuten":"Now summer awaits: PSG follows Inter into the final of the premier class."

"Blick":"Arsenal bites their teeth out. PSG follows Inter into the CL final - an absolute novelty."

"Tages-Anzeiger": Despite embarrassing penalty flop: PSG follow Yann Sommer into the final. After the first leg in London, the French also win the second leg. In the 2:1 win against Arsenal, their place in the final was never in danger.

France 🇫🇷

"L'Equipe":"No trembling in the final. PSG tamed Arsenal and challenged Inter Milan in the Champions League final, the second in their history. Led by an unstoppable half-volley from Fabian Ruiz, a precise shot from Achraf Hakimi and several miraculous saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma, PSG swept Arsenal off the pitch on Wednesday night."

"Le Parisien":"Paris asserts itself and follows Inter Milan into the Champions League final."

"Le Figaro":"Paris SG pursues its big European dream. At the end of a thrilling match, the Parisians qualify for the second Champions League final in their history."

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

"Guardian":"The young Paris Saint-Germain team are just one game away from immortality. It was a fantastic game, played with extraordinary intensity. Arsenal could not have given more and will lament the small differences at this elite level - and the remarkable reflexes and agility of Gianluigi Donnarumma."

"Daily Mail: Arsenal's dream is over. After knocking out Real Madrid, Arsenal fans truly believed they would finally get their hands on some European silverware this year. But it was not to be. It's a familiar story for Arsenal, they come so close but can't get it over the line."

"The Sun:"While Paris may be known as the city of love, Arsenal fans won't be feeling it. It is 19 years since Arsène Wenger's great team were beaten in the final by Barcelona at the Stade de France and this defeat will be just as painful."

Spain 🇪🇸

"AS":"Luis Enrique is over the moon as he will face Inzaghi in the title fight. Without doubt two of the coaches of the year in Europe. Long faces at Arsenal FC, who can't fight for the title and end a great year without being able to add to their list of successes."

"Mundo Deportivo": "It often happens in football: if you play well and don't take your chances, you end up paying the price. And that's exactly what happened to Arsenal, who couldn't capitalize on their good start, while PSG, who were outplayed from the start, improved thanks to the success of Gianluigi Donnarumma."

"Sport":"This Paris Saint-Germain goes far beyond individuals. It is a team. After a clear comeback during the tournament, it will be in the Champions League final in Munich on May 31. And rightly so."

Italy 🇮🇹

"Gazzetta dello Sport": "At the gateway to heaven. It's PSG who have once again booked their ticket to the Champions League final against Inter in Munich on May 31 thanks to Gigio Donnarumma's saves."

Austria 🇦🇹

"Krone":"Despite a stuttering start: 2:1 against Arsenal! PSG confidently in the CL final."

"Austria":"Clear thing. 2:1 - PSG follow Inter into the Champions League final. The dream of the first Champions League title in the club's history lives on! At least if Paris Saint-Germain have their way. Because Arsenal's dream was shattered last night with a 2-1 defeat at the Parc des Princes in Paris."

Netherlands 🇳🇱

"De Telegraaf":"And so, fourteen years after the Qataris joined the club and five years after losing the Champions League final to Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain have a new chance to put an end to the great obsession that has held the club in its grip for years. Ever since Qatari businessman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi opened the money taps in Paris on behalf of Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani, one goal has been at the forefront: winning the Champions League."

USA 🇺🇲

"ESPN":"Messi didn't make it. Mbappé didn't make it. Neymar didn't make it. Cavani didn't make it. Zlatan didn't make it. Ronaldinho didn't make it. Beckham didn't make it. Okocha didn't make it. But maybe, just maybe, PSG can win the Champions League now."