With 294 million followers, Justin Bieber is one of the people with the widest reach on Instagram. The singer is also well-known outside of the platform.

Meanwhile, Smilla Vallotto is baking smaller buns on social media. 15,000 people follow the national team player on Instagram. Her post from July 7 together with Alayah Pilgrim after the decisive 2:0 against Iceland received over 3,700 likes. Among them is now also a "Like" from US superstar Bieber.

Bieber is currently traveling in Switzerland. He shared pictures of a bike ride in Geneva on social media - and shortly afterwards gave Vallotto a like.

"Guys, what's going on here?" writes Vallotto in an Instagram story, adding: "Justin Bieber liked my post." Next to this sentence is a crying emoji.

Tears of joy for Vallotto, a sentence with a wink is added: "Life mission accomplished."

Before training on Wednesday morning, the Bieber-Like is a topic of conversation in the national team. The players joke about it on the pitch. Vallotto says that she is hoping for a message from Bieber.