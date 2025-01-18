Justin Kluivert lets Bournemouth celebrate in Newcastle. Picture: Keystone

Fabian Schär ends a run of nine wins with Newcastle United. The Swiss defender and his team lost 4-1 at home to Bournemouth in the 22nd round of the Premier League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Justin Kluivert was the outstanding player at St. James' Park. The son of 79-time Dutch international Patrick Kluivert scored Bournemouth's first three goals and provided the final pass to make it 4-1. Fabian Schär only came on for Newcastle after the break, when the score was 1-2. The central defender had recently had to take a break due to illness.

The visitors' victory was well deserved. Bournemouth are playing more successfully under Basque coach Andoni Iraola than ever before in the club's history and are on course to qualify for the European Cup for the first time. The team from the tourist destination on the south coast of England has not lost ten times in a row and has beaten Manchester United 3-0 away from home during this period.