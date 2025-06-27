  1. Residential Customers
Club World Cup Juve must face Real - here's what the round of 16 looks like

Jan Arnet

27.6.2025

Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid have confidently reached the round of 16.
Keystone

The round of 16 pairings at the Club World Cup are set. There will be two all-European duels. Real Madrid will face Juventus Turin and Benfica Lisbon will take on Chelsea FC. The knockout phase starts on Saturday.

27.06.2025, 07:19

The round of 16 at the Club World Cup

Palmeiras - Botafogo (June 28, 18:00, Philadelphia)

Benfica Lisbon - Chelsea (June 28, 22:00, Charlotte)

Paris St. Germain - Inter Miami (June 29, 18:00, Atlanta)

Flamengo - Bayern Munich (June 29, 22:00, Miami)

Inter Milan - Fluminense (June 30, 21:00, Charlotte)

Manchester City - Al-Hilal (July 1, 03:00, Orlando)

Real Madrid - Juventus Turin (July 1, 21:00, Miami)

Borussia Dortmund - Monterrey (July 2, 03:00, Atlanta)

The tournament tree

