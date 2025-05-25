  1. Residential Customers
Serie A Juve qualify for the Champions League - Venezia, Empoli and Monza relegated

SDA

25.5.2025 - 22:54

Manuel Locatelli is delighted with the important penalty goal
Manuel Locatelli is delighted with the important penalty goal
Keystone

Juventus secured their place in the Champions League in the final round of Serie A. The record champions finished the season in 4th place, one point ahead of Roma, with a 3-2 win at relegated Venezia.

Keystone-SDA

25.05.2025, 22:54

25.05.2025, 23:16

AS Roma, who have been revamped by iconic coach Claudio Ranieri in recent months, won 2-0 at Torino to put Juventus under pressure. Only Manuel Locatelli's penalty in the 73rd minute in Venice decided the game in favor of the Turin side, who will accompany Napoli, Inter Milan and Atalanta Bergamo into the Champions League. AS Roma will compete in the Europa League next season.

In addition to Venezia and Monza, Empoli will also be relegated to Serie B.

