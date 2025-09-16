Gregor Kobel is beaten four times in the 4:4 draw against Juventus Turin despite a strong performance. After the game, the BVB goalkeeper receives a compliment from Kenan Yildiz, although the Juve star doesn't know exactly who he's talking about.

Jan Arnet

What a game in the Champions League opener in Turin! After a rather subdued first half, Juventus Turin and Borussia Dortmund put on a spectacle in the second half - in the end, the Italians equalized thanks to two goals in stoppage time to secure a point.

Although BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel conceded four goals, the Swiss also made a number of outstanding saves in this game. His save in the 80th minute, when a Kenan Yildiz shot was miraculously deflected onto the post, was a real stunner.

After the game, Yildiz was asked by a TV reporter about Kobel and how difficult Kobel had made it for him. "He's a great one-on-one player," was the somewhat reserved reply from the Turkish international, who grew up in Germany. But he asks again: "Kobel? Bravo."

The interview is already finished, but the camera is still rolling. And so the reporter and Yildiz can be heard continuing to talk about the Swiss player. "Kobel ... I meant the right-back. Is that the goalkeeper? I was thinking of the right-back," says Yildiz.

Moments later, the 20-year-old appears in front of the camera again. Somewhat embarrassed, he answers Kobel's question again. Yildiz: "An incredible goalkeeper, super goalkeeper. He made some very good saves. My compliments to him."

More comments on the game