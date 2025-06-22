Juventus' Kenan Yildiz was the match-winner against Wydad Casablance Keystone

Juventus Turin had no trouble in their second match at the Club World Cup in the USA. The Italians beat Wydad Casablanca from Morocco 4:1.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Juventus Turin also win their second game in the Club World Cup.

After 16 minutes, the Turin side were already leading by two goals in Philadelphia. The 1:0 (6th) was an own goal by Abdelmounaim Boutouil, the 2:0 was scored by the 20-year-old Turk Kenan Yildiz, who also scored the 3:1 in the 69th minute and now has three goals at this tournament. The final goal was scored by Dusan Vlahovic in stoppage time with a converted penalty. Thembinkosi Lorch was responsible for the North Africans' final goal.

Juventus had already won their first match against Al-Ain from the United Arab Emirates 5:0. At the end of the preliminary round, defending champions Manchester City will be their opponents on Thursday. The Turin side are likely to face a much tougher challenge then.