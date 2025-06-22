  1. Residential Customers
Club World Cup Juventus also win their second game by a clear margin

22.6.2025 - 20:25

Juventus' Kenan Yildiz was the match-winner against Wydad Casablance
Juventus Turin had no trouble in their second match at the Club World Cup in the USA. The Italians beat Wydad Casablanca from Morocco 4:1.

22.06.2025, 23:09

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Juventus Turin also win their second game in the Club World Cup.
  • After beating Al-Ain (United Arab Emirates) 5-0, the Italians beat Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) 4-1.
Show more

After 16 minutes, the Turin side were already leading by two goals in Philadelphia. The 1:0 (6th) was an own goal by Abdelmounaim Boutouil, the 2:0 was scored by the 20-year-old Turk Kenan Yildiz, who also scored the 3:1 in the 69th minute and now has three goals at this tournament. The final goal was scored by Dusan Vlahovic in stoppage time with a converted penalty. Thembinkosi Lorch was responsible for the North Africans' final goal.

Juventus had already won their first match against Al-Ain from the United Arab Emirates 5:0. At the end of the preliminary round, defending champions Manchester City will be their opponents on Thursday. The Turin side are likely to face a much tougher challenge then.

