Italy Juventus and Pogba terminate contract

15.11.2024 - 20:28

A new club is needed: Paul Pogba, banned until March for doping, and Juventus Turin terminate their contract early
Keystone

Juventus Turin and Paul Pogba are going their separate ways. The Italian record champions and the 2018 French World Cup winner are terminating their contract by mutual agreement at the end of November.

The club from Piedmont made the announcement in a short statement on its website.

Pogba's contract with Juve would have been valid until the summer of 2026. The 31-year-old midfielder, who won the Scudetto four times with the Old Lady and returned to Turin in 2022 after a stint at Manchester United, has been serving a doping ban since August of last year. In October, the original four-year ban was reduced to 18 months. Pogba will therefore be eligible to play again next March.

