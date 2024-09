The Juventus Turin players are back in the Champions League after a year's absence Keystone

Juventus Turin kicked off their Champions League campaign with a commanding home win. The Italian record champions beat Eindhoven 3:1.

SDA

Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie scored in the first half hour, Nicolas Gonzalez at the start of the second.

Brief telegrams:

Juventus Turin - PSV Eindhoven 3:1 (2:0). - SR Hernández. - Goals: 21 Yildiz 1:0. 27 McKennie 2:0. 52 Gonzalez 3:0. 93 Saibari 3:1.

SDA