All the games, all the goals Juventus continue their disgraceful run in Italy ++ Paris showdown ++ Real demystify City

Patrick Lämmle

19.2.2025

Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid take Manchester City apart, PSG celebrate a scoring feast against league rivals Brest and PSV and Juve wrestle everything from each other over 120 minutes - all the highlights of the Champions League evening.

19.02.2025, 23:54

20.02.2025, 01:15

Mbappé treble: Real knock Man City out of the Champions League

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola have been knocked out of the Champions League early and have been taught a lesson by football superstar Kylian Mbappé. The English champions lost the second leg of their play-off tie at Real Madrid in the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu 3:1 (0:2) and have to bow out of Europe's most important club competition a week after losing 3:2 at home.

Mbappé made it clear early on with his two goals (4th minute/33rd) and scored a third after the break (61st). The Frenchman's opening goal after an outstanding long ball from Raul Asencio was pure world class.

Paris showpiece against Brest

Paris Saint-Germain had a duty to fulfill in the French domestic duel against Brest after clearly winning the first leg (3:0). And the Ligue 1 champions did so with ease. In front of their home crowd, PSG conceded seven goals to the underdogs and progressed to the round of 16 with a total score of 10:0.

Juventus continue Italy's disgrace

On Tuesday, two Italian teams, Atalanta Bergamo and AC Milan, failed unexpectedly early on. In this respect, Juventus Turin had the responsibility to save the honor of Italian football in their duel against PSV Eindhoven. The "Old Lady" failed in this endeavor, as the Dutch side prevailed 3:1 in extra time in a very intense match thanks to a striking improvement in performance over the course of the game. Ivan Perisic and Ismael Saibari scored for Peter Bosz's team up until the 74th minute, ensuring that the score was level after two 90-minute periods. The Italians had won the first leg 2:1, while Timothy Weah scored for Juve in Eindhoven to make it 1:1 at the interval, which would have been enough for them to progress.

In extra time, Thiago Motta's team had an excellent chance to score, in particular through Dusan Vlahovic. However, the Serbian's shot hit the post. Only the locals were able to celebrate. Ryan Flamingo scored the third goal for PSV in the 98th minute after an energetic follow-up, the first time they had made it through the knockout round of the Champions League since 2007. Back then, the Dutch side had eliminated Arsenal with Swiss central defender Johan Djourou. As luck would have it, PSV could now face the Londoners again in the round of 16. Arsenal or Inter Milan are the possible next opponents.

No score: Dortmund despair at Sporting's goalkeeper

After the 3-0 away win against Sporting Lisbon in the first leg, not even the most pessimistic of pessimists feared that Borussia Dortmund would lose their good starting position for a place in the last 16 of the Champions League. And although the Germans are still not getting into their stride in the Bundesliga at home and recently even lost to bottom club Bochum (0:2), the fans in Dortmund's arena never really got into a tizzy.

In an extremely straightforward game, BVB had more of the play even at half throttle, with the Portuguese also resting several key players such as top scorer Viktor Gyökeres in view of the championship. Neither team was able to score, with Serhou Guirassy missing Dortmund's best chance on the hour mark. The Guinean failed to score from the penalty spot on the hour mark. A short time later, substitute Giovanni Reyna hit the post.

The second legs from Tuesday

