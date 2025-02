Juventus coach Thiago Motta suffered another setback with his team this season Keystone

Juventus Turin surprisingly failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The record champions lost at home to Empoli on penalties. Khéphren Thuram had scored Juventus 1:1 with a fine individual effort in the 66th minute. All of Empoli's penalty takers scored in the shoot-out, while Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz failed to score for Juventus.

Empoli will play Bologna in the semi-final with the Swiss players Remo Freuler, Dan Ndoye and Michel Aebischer.