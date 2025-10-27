Juventus Turin has dismissed its current coach Igor Tudor. dpa

The traditional club Juventus Turin is reacting to its sporting downturn: Igor Tudor and his coaching team have to go. The Croatian has been temporarily replaced by Massimo Brambilla.

DPA dpa

The Italian football record champions Juventus Turin have parted company with coach Igor Tudor after a good six months. Massimo Brambilla is to take over as coach on a temporary basis, as the traditional club announced. The 52-year-old Italian - previously coach of Juve's second men's team - will be on the bench for Wednesday's match against Udinese Calcio.

The 47-year-old Tudor only took over from Thiago Motta in Turin last March. Juve have not won a single game in their last eight competitive matches under the Croatian's aegis. The club is currently in eighth place in Serie A. Juve most recently lost to Lazio Rome on Sunday.

Tudor was an old acquaintance at Juve

Tudor was already an assistant coach at the Turin club under Andrea Pirlo in the 2020/21 season, after serving as head coach at Udinese Calcio. He was therefore considered an old acquaintance at the club. He then went on to coach Hellas Verona, Olympique Marseille and Lazio Roma.

According to Juve, his coaching staff of Ivan Javorcic, Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci will also be leaving along with Tudor. "The club thanks Igor Tudor and his entire staff for their professionalism and commitment in recent months and wishes them all the best for their professional future," it said in a statement.