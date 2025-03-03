Khéphren Thuram is delighted with the 1-0 win against Hellas Verona Keystone

Juventus Turin are closing in on the top of the Serie A table.

Although coach Thiago Motta's team have failed to win the Cup and the Champions League in recent weeks, they have won five games in a row in the championship.

Khéphren Thuram and Teun Koopmeiners secured the 2-0 home win against Hellas Verona at the end of the 27th round with goals in the final 20 minutes of the game.

Juventus are in 4th place, six points behind leaders Inter Milan, who drew their top-of-the-table clash against Napoli at the weekend, as did third-placed Atalanta Bergamo.