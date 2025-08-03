Oliver Kahn is concerned about the international competitiveness of the Bundesliga clubs. dpa

Oliver Kahn is concerned about the international competitiveness of German clubs - and about competition in the Bundesliga. The former German international speaks of a "deceptive attractiveness".

In view of FC Bayern's supremacy in the Bundesliga, former Germany international Oliver Kahn questions the significance of the German championship title. The league has long ceased to be the "supposedly most honest competition" simply because it runs over 34 match days. "What's honest about a 30 or 40 million squad budget competing against a 300 million squad budget?" asked Kahn in an interview with "Kicker".

Since the 2012/13 season, Munich have only missed out on the title in the national elite league once. Bayer Leverkusen were sensationally crowned champions in 2024. "That can't be healthy in the long term. FC Bayern's five substitutes are probably worth more than the entire squad of a club in the bottom third," Kahn continued.

According to the Bayern legend, this gap is increasingly widening as a result of competitions such as the Club World Cup, in which the participating clubs generate additional income.

Kahn: Bundesliga has lost touch internationally

It is not only the competition in Germany that worries the 56-year-old. The Bundesliga has also lost touch internationally and has long since lost its prestige and appeal. "The Premier League and La Liga clearly stand out. Everyone knows the stars and teams," said Kahn.

Kahn can understand why German international Florian Wirtz opted for a move from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool FC rather than a future at FC Bayern. "This shows that the Premier League has not only achieved an exceptional position in terms of sport, but also economically. It is the most exciting place to be if I want to compete at the highest level, in sporting, financial and media terms."

The "deceptive attractiveness" of the Bundesliga

Germany's football clubs have only won two major international titles in the past ten years. Bayern triumphed in the Champions League in 2020 and Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League in 2022. "Mentality, tactical maturity, individual class - all of that has to reach a different level in Germany if we want to keep up with the best in the long term," demanded Kahn.

The many goals in the Bundesliga are nice to watch, he said. "But it's not enough if we enjoy entertaining games and lots of goals but still regularly fail internationally. That's a deceptive attraction," said Kahn.