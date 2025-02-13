Arsenal's Kai Havertz out for months Keystone

Arsenal striker Kai Havertz has been forced to end his season prematurely. As the Premier League club announced on Thursday, he will have to undergo an operation due to a thigh injury.

The German international suffered the injury at the beginning of the week during the training camp in Dubai. The loss of Havertz is a bitter blow for Arsenal. The 25-year-old attacker is the Londoners' top scorer so far this season with nine goals and they are seven points behind leaders Liverpool in second place in the Premier League.

As a result, Arsenal's personnel worries in attack are growing. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are suffering from thigh injuries, while Gabriel Jesus is also out for months with a cruciate ligament rupture.