Arsenal striker Kai Havertz has been forced to end his season prematurely. As the Premier League club announced on Thursday, he will have to undergo an operation due to a thigh injury.
The German international suffered the injury at the beginning of the week during the training camp in Dubai. The loss of Havertz is a bitter blow for Arsenal. The 25-year-old attacker is the Londoners' top scorer so far this season with nine goals and they are seven points behind leaders Liverpool in second place in the Premier League.
As a result, Arsenal's personnel worries in attack are growing. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are suffering from thigh injuries, while Gabriel Jesus is also out for months with a cruciate ligament rupture.