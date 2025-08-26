Pafos qualify for the Champions League against Red Star thanks to a stroke of genius just before the end. Kairat Almaty beat Celtic on penalties and Bodø/Glimt eliminated Sturm Graz.

Andreas Lunghi

Kairat Almaty are in the Champions League

Celtic Glasgow are surprisingly eliminated by Kairat Almaty in the play-offs for the league phase of the Champions League. In the duel between the Scottish and Kazakh champions, the penalty shoot-out decided the match after two goalless games including extra time.

In the penalty shoot-out in Almaty, Kazakh goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov saved two penalties, while Celtic's Kasper Schmeichel saw one of the hosts' attempts bounce off the crossbar. This is only the second time since Astana (2015/2016) that a club from Kazakhstan will take part in the Champions League.

Jajá shocks Red Star Belgrade

Pafos also qualify for the Champions League for the first time. Jajá's stroke of genius in the 89th minute decided the game.

Bodø/Glimt also in the Champions League for the first time

Bodø/Glimt won the first leg against Sturm Graz 5:0 and thus set the course for the Champions League. Despite the 2-1 defeat in the second leg, Bodø/Glimt are another newcomer to the top flight.

The Tuesday games in the overview

