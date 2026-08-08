Young Boys are bolstering their attack. The Bern-based club has announced the signing of Kaly Sène. The 25-year-old has signed a four-year contract.

For Kaly Sène, this marks a return to the Super League. The Senegalese player has previously played for FC Basel, Grasshoppers, and Lausanne-Sport. In his 110 league appearances to date, he has scored 32 goals. Last season, he played for Middlesbrough in England’s second division, where he scored twice in 28 games.

"Kaly Sène will make our offense even harder to predict. He's extremely fast and constantly attacks the space behind the defense," says Christoph Spycher, Chief Sports Officer at Young Boys, expressing his delight at the latest signing.