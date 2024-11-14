Harry Kane is there, but many other top stars are missing for England in the Nations League. Keystone

England will have to do without nine players in the Nations League, whose market value totals 739 million euros. Captain Harry Kane is frustrated with his teammates.

Jan Arnet

Foden, Saka, Rice, Palmer, Alexander-Arnold and other stars are missing. Officially due to injury, but Harry Kane obviously believes that one or two players will use the international break to recover from the rigors of the league.

"Maybe it's been exploited a bit, I don't like that at all," said the England captain in no uncertain terms. Show more

In Group 2 of League B, the decisive duel for the top of the table between Greece and England will take place today, Thursday. The previously unbeaten Greeks can secure group victory and promotion to the A-League with a draw. England, on the other hand, need a win to avoid a possible relegation play-off against a third-placed team in the A-League.

For interim coach Lee Carsley, the game in Athens is the first part of his farewell before he takes charge of his last home game against Ireland on Sunday. He will then make way for Thomas Tuchel, who takes over the Three Lions on January 1.

Numerous absences for England - Kane is angry

England are missing key players Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jack Grealish, Levi Colwill, Aaron Ramsdale and Jarrad Branthwaite. According to official reports, injuries are the reason, but Bayern star Harry Kane suspects that the real reasons lie elsewhere.

"It's a shame this week, obviously it's a difficult period in the season. Maybe it's been exploited a bit, I don't like it at all if I'm honest," the top striker told ITV Sport in no uncertain terms.

"England comes before the club"

The high demands of everyday life in the league and the third international break this season are likely to have prompted some players to pull out of the national team. But Kane doesn't really understand why. "England comes first, playing for the national team is something special. England comes before the club," he says. "We are professional footballers."

Former coach Gareth Southgate always took that very seriously, too. "He wasn't afraid to make decisions when players started to get out of line," explains the Bayern star. Southgate also brought the joy of playing for the national team back to the players. "Every time they came together, the lads were motivated and proud to play for England - that's the most important thing."

