Bayern star Harry Kane thanks the fans. Keystone

After every Bayern win, almost everything revolves around Harry Kane. The Englishman was once again the man of the evening in the 4-0 win over Bremen. And he even outdid Ronaldo and Haaland.

DPA dpa

On Friday, Harry Kane broke the record for the fastest 100 goals for a club in Europe's top five leagues.

The striker expressed pride and gratitude for his achievement and emphasized how special it was to have reached this mark at a club like Bayern Munich.

Despite speculation about an exit clause, Kane emphasized his satisfaction in Munich, sees no rush in contract talks and is focusing on sporting success Show more

After his historic goal record, Harry Kane chose words such as "honor" and "pride" to describe his own achievement. The goalscorer scored his 99th and 100th goals for FC Bayern in the 4-0 win against Werder Bremen. And the highlight: he achieved this mark in 104 competitive matches for the record German football champions. With this record, he even surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland in the top five European leagues.

"100 goals in 104 games - that's crazy even for me," said Kane with a laugh. The Portuguese Ronaldo once needed 105 games at Real Madrid to score his first 100 goals, as did the Norwegian Haaland in a Manchester City shirt. "It's an honor to score 100 goals for a club like Bayern Munich - and in record time," commented the new European record holder Kane: "I'll look back on this with great pride later."

"I'm happy here"

Bayern continue to win - and Kane continues to score. And he wants to continue to do so in Munich for some time to come. "I'm happy here," said Kane after talk of an exit clause in his contract at the end of this season and a possible return to England. His four-year contract ends in 2027.

Talks about an extension have not yet taken place, said the England captain. The 32-year-old was certainly open to the idea on Friday evening, but not in a hurry. "It's not the last year of my contract." His focus is currently on goals and titles.

"The fact that he set the record, and did it better than Ronaldo and Haaland, is simply wonderful," said Bayern boss Jan-Christian Dreesen.

Kompany: That's what makes Harry special

Coach Vincent Kompany also had nothing but praise for the currently outstanding Bayern professional: "What Harry is showing at the moment reflects how he feels. He's breaking record after record - and at the same time he's working so hard at the back. That's what makes him special. Anyone who scores so many goals and works so much for the team at the same time has a huge value."

Next gala in the Champions League?

Things get serious for Bayern in the Champions League on Tuesday. After the commanding 3:1 home win against Chelsea, the team from Munich has to play away at Pafos. Anything other than a clear Bayern victory would be tantamount to a big surprise. And Kane will be keen to score more goals. He already scored twice against Chelsea. blue Sport broadcasts all Champions League matches live.